The United States leads the global deployment of carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies. A progressive policy framework and sustained government support have launched the roll-out of the next generation of CCS facilities. With impacts of climate change becoming ever more devastating, and the need to eliminate emissions as soon as possible, these are welcome developments. However, reaching net-zero emissions climate goals will require a 100-fold scale-up of CCS facilities between now and 2040, demanding further supportive policies and mechanisms.

With a value on carbon in place, new trends and initiatives to overcome further barriers including green financing, CO 2 infrastructure networks, and capture cost reductions provide increased optimism for the technologies’ pressing success.

