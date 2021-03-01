On March 1, Erica Borghard was mentioned in an article in Inside Cybersecurity written by Sara Friedman and entitled “New York task force report lays out steps for recently formed national cyber director”. The article details her work on the New York Cyber Task Force.

“The report released Friday includes “recommendations to create an effective, whole-of-nation approach to enable enhanced cyber readiness through operational collaboration. At their core, these recommendations focus on establishing a public-private network of empowered nodes to provide effective crisis response to strategic cyber contingencies.”

