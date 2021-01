On January 12, Erica Borghard participated in the Cato Institute’s Power Problems new podcast episode titled “Shining a Light on the SolarWinds Hack” hosted by John Glaseron and featuring Brandon Valeriano. Erica discussed the SolarWinds breach and how to understand the incident in light of the US cyber strategy and policy.

“Did Russia commit a cyber attack or cyber espionage? What is the difference and how does it affect the U.S. response and future of cybersecurity?”

