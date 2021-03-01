On March 1, Erica Borghard was quoted in an article in the Wall Street Journal discussing the impact of the New York Cyber Task Force, on which she serves. Borghard also discussed the role of the National Cyber Director and its role in interfacing with the private sector.

“The New York Cyber Task Force, sponsored by Columbia’s School of International and Public Affairs, on Friday called for a formally organized network of federal agencies and corporate experts trained to operate in tandem to respond to major cybersecurity incidents.”

