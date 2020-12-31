On December 31, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Max Brooks was featured in an article by Moment Magazine on “The Top 20 Most-Read Stories of 2020.” Brooks was highlighted for his use of apocalyptic stories to teach Moment readers how to respond to large-scale crises like coronavirus.

Forward Defense shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare. Explore Forward Defense