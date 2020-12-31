Home Issues Regions Search Menu
On December 31, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Max Brooks was featured in an article by Moment Magazine on “The Top 20 Most-Read Stories of 2020.” Brooks was highlighted for his use of apocalyptic stories to teach Moment readers how to respond to large-scale crises like coronavirus.

max brooks

Max Brooks

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Crisis Management National Security

