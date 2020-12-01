On December 1, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Max Brooks was featured in an article by ASIS International on storytelling. Brooks explained how trapping people in a story can help them learn. Through beginning with the big questions, Brooks educates people on the fragility of society in the face of national disaster.
That’s the story of war. Whoever adapts, wins… if you do the same thing over and over again, you will lose.
Forward Defense shapes the debate around the greatest military challenges facing the United States and its allies, and creates forward-looking assessments of the trends, technologies, and concepts that will define the future of warfare.