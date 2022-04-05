On April 5, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Max Brooks co-authored an article in the Washington Post with Lionel Beehner and John Spencer, titled, “Opinion: Ukrainians should be on the lookout for a new battlefield enemy: Disease.” The authors discuss the threat of disease outbreak and biological warfare in Ukraine, and recommend emergency sanitation supplies and hygiene manuals to build up resilience.

If we want to help the Ukrainian resistance, we shouldn’t be sending them only Javelins and body armor. Max Brooks, Lionel Beehner, and John Spencer in the Washington Post

