On April 14, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow Max Brooks was featured on the Write About Now podcast on the pandemic and Minecraft. In the podcast episode, Brooks discusses the need for mental agility in responding to challenges like a pandemic, highlighting Minecraft as an educational tool for equipping the next generation to respond to twenty-first century challenges.

