On March 2, Mathew Burrows and Christopher Preble published an article in Responsible Statecraft on how to avoid a repeat of the Cold War with Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

“Over time, anger and resentment toward Moscow will give way to something else. The impulse to cut Russia out of the international system is understandable but also impractical. Efforts to totally isolate Russia will increase its dependence on China, and no doubt expand Western frictions with Beijing, further accelerating deglobalization. The dramatic expansion of trade and cultural exchange over the last three decades opened up unprecedented economic opportunities for the world, almost ending extreme poverty. Putin deserves to be punished, but not at the cost of a much poorer future for everyone.”

