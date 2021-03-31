Distinguished Fellow Frances G. Burwell discusses the EU’s Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act in “Regulating Platforms the EU Way? The DSA and DMA in Transatlantic Context” for The Wilson Center. Burwell argues that for all their differences, both pieces of legislation raise important questions about how the European Union and the United States may regulate the digital economy in the years ahead. Depending on how they are implemented, these proposals may create room for transatlantic collaboration in setting global rules for the digital economy.