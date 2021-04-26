Related content from the author
Mon, Aug 17, 2020
Busch in The Hill: US, UK play chicken over chlorinated chicken
Marc Busch writes that post-Brexit, the UK should embrace a simple solution on chlorinated chicken regulation to help jump-start a US-UK trade deal.
In the News by Marc L. Busch
Mon, Feb 22, 2021
Busch in The Hill: Biden administration must settle unwinnable WTO cases over steel and aluminum tariffs
Marc Busch writes in The Hill that the US should not want to win its WTO cases on steel and aluminum, as doing so would risk the rest of the world using a wider definition for the WTO’s “national security” exception.
In the News by Marc L. Busch
Sun, Oct 11, 2020
Busch in The Hill: Italy’s pasta label is ‘COOL’ protectionism
Marc Busch writes that “country of origin” labels are among the most ingenious trade protectionist labels ever. Despite doing more harm than good go consumers, they are making a comeback.
In the News by Marc L. Busch