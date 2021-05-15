Related content from the author
Mon, Sep 28, 2020
Busch in The Hill: In losing China tariffs at the WTO, the US dodged a bullet
Marc Busch writes that had the WTO found certain US tariffs on China legal, it would have created an endless spiral of countermeasures that put US exports at risk around the world.
Mon, Jun 29, 2020
Busch in The Hill: Withdrawing from the WTO would punish the US, not China
Marc Busch writes that US “unilateralism” against China is giving rise to a very different approach to trade policy more harmful to US commerce than supportive of foreign policy objectives.
Sat, Nov 7, 2020
Busch in The Hill: Biden must do better than Trump’s tariffs in challenging China on intellectual property
Marc Busch offers two policy proposals that President-Elect Biden could use to move beyond President Trump’s tariffs on China and towards a solution that prioritizes intellectual property rights. writes that a recent case by a US company against President Trump’s tariffs on China puts an unflattering light on the President’s tariff narrative.
