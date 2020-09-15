Home Issues Regions Search Menu
Mon, Aug 10, 2020

Busch in The Hill: Biden’s pre-Trump language on trade needs updating

Marc Busch writes that President Trump has dramatically changed how we talk about trade and Biden must cut a new path to define his own trade policy.

In the News by Marc L. Busch

China Economy & Business

Tue, Jul 21, 2020

Busch in The Hill: US trade policy milks America’s dairy farmers

Marc Busch writes that for Congress to get US dairy products the same tariff treatment in Japan as those from other markets that it wants, the only solution is for the US to match the free trade deals other countries have built.

In the News by Marc L. Busch

Americas Economy & Business

Mon, Aug 17, 2020

Busch in The Hill: US, UK play chicken over chlorinated chicken

Marc Busch writes that post-Brexit, the UK should embrace a simple solution on chlorinated chicken regulation to help jump-start a US-UK trade deal.

In the News by Marc L. Busch

Economy & Business European Union

Marc L. Busch

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Transatlantic Security Initiative

Americas Economy & Business

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security Transatlantic Security Initiative