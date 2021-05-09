Home Issues Regions Search Menu
Mon, Sep 28, 2020

Busch in The Hill: In losing China tariffs at the WTO, the US dodged a bullet

Marc Busch writes that had the WTO found certain US tariffs on China legal, it would have created an endless spiral of countermeasures that put US exports at risk around the world.

In the News by Marc L. Busch

Sat, Nov 7, 2020

Busch in The Hill: Biden must do better than Trump’s tariffs in challenging China on intellectual property

Marc Busch offers two policy proposals that President-Elect Biden could use to move beyond President Trump’s tariffs on China and towards a solution that prioritizes intellectual property rights. writes that a recent case by a US company against President Trump’s tariffs on China puts an unflattering light on the President’s tariff narrative.

In the News by Marc L. Busch

Mon, Jun 1, 2020

Busch in The Hill: Is Trump encouraging the world’s use of national security as stealth protectionism?

In the News by Marc L. Busch

Marc L. Busch

Nonresident Senior Fellow

