Mon, Sep 28, 2020
Busch in The Hill: In losing China tariffs at the WTO, the US dodged a bullet
Marc Busch writes that had the WTO found certain US tariffs on China legal, it would have created an endless spiral of countermeasures that put US exports at risk around the world.
In the News by Marc L. Busch
Sat, Nov 7, 2020
Busch in The Hill: Biden must do better than Trump’s tariffs in challenging China on intellectual property
Marc Busch offers two policy proposals that President-Elect Biden could use to move beyond President Trump’s tariffs on China and towards a solution that prioritizes intellectual property rights. writes that a recent case by a US company against President Trump’s tariffs on China puts an unflattering light on the President’s tariff narrative.
In the News by Marc L. Busch
Mon, Jun 1, 2020
Busch in The Hill: Is Trump encouraging the world’s use of national security as stealth protectionism?
In the News by Marc L. Busch