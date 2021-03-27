Home Issues Regions Search Menu
+
Hide
ORIGINAL SOURCE

Related content from the author

Mon, May 11, 2020

Busch in The Hill: A vote against the WTO is a vote against Trump’s trade priorities

In the News by Marc L. Busch

Economy & Business English

Mon, Feb 22, 2021

Busch in The Hill: Biden administration must settle unwinnable WTO cases over steel and aluminum tariffs

Marc Busch writes in The Hill that the US should not want to win its WTO cases on steel and aluminum, as doing so would risk the rest of the world using a wider definition for the WTO’s “national security” exception.

In the News by Marc L. Busch

Americas China

Mon, Jul 13, 2020

Busch in The Hill: USMCA needs the WTO even more than NAFTA did

Marc Busch writes that the World Trade Organization (WTO) backstopped NAFTA in the past and must backstop USMCA now if the new trade deal is to succeed.

In the News by Marc L. Busch

Americas Economy & Business

Marc L. Busch

Nonresident Senior Fellow

Americas Economy & Business

Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

(function() { function async_load(){ var s = document.createElement('script'); s.type = 'text/javascript'; s.src = ('https:' == document.location.protocol ? 'https://pi' : 'http://cdn') + '.pardot.com/pd.js'; var c = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; c.parentNode.insertBefore(s, c); } if(window.attachEvent) { window.attachEvent('onload', async_load); } else { window.addEventListener('load', async_load, false); } })();