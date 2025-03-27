On March 27, Carly Welch of Breaking Defense published an article titled, “Experts warn Pentagon to embrace software-defined warfare to counter China’s military advantage.” The piece features key recommendations made in the final report of Forward Defense’s Commission on Software-Defined Warfare, emphasizing the urgent need for the Department of Defense to modernize its approach to software and data management. Welch underscores the Commission’s concerns that without swift action, the US could risk losing its technological edge over China.

Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, generates ideas and connects stakeholders in the defense ecosystem to promote an enduring military advantage for the United States, its allies, and partners. Our work identifies the defense strategies, capabilities, and resources the United States needs to deter and, if necessary, prevail in future conflict. Learn more

Forward Defense’s Commission on Software-Defined Warfare aims to digitally transform the armed forces for success in future battlefields. Comprised of a distinguished group of subject-matter and industry commissioners, the Commission has developed a framework to enhance US and allied forces through emergent digital capabilities. learn more

