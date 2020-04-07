Tue, Apr 7, 2020 Charai in the National Interest: How Morocco is taking on coronavirus In the News by Ahmed Charai Africa Coronavirus Morocco A scene from Rabat, Morocco. (Flickr/Jim & Robin Kunze)

Moroccans have learned that to reach the horizon beyond the deadly virus that they must address the equality gap among themselves. Read Atlantic Council Board Director Ahmed Charai’s latest in the National Interest on how Morocco is taking on the coronavirus.

Ahmed Charai is a Moroccan publisher and an Atlantic Council Board Director. He is also an international counselor of the Center for a Strategic and International Studies and a member of the Advisory Board of The Center for the National Interest in Washington and the Advisory Board of Gatestone Institute in New York.