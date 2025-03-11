On March 8, Forward Defense distinguished fellow Kevin P. Chilton was interviewed on The Aerospace Advantage podcast by The Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies. In the episode, Chilton spoke on the realities of the “Golden Dome,” saying, “I’m 100 percent for it for the United States of America but I would say first things first. It would be nice if we could defend an area as long as Israel as effectively as they just defended against Iran and I’m not convinced we can today.”

