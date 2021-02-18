On February 18, Christopher Preble and co-hosts Melanie Marlowe (CSIS) and Zack Cooper (AEI) waded into the long-running debate on European defense in the War on the Rocks Net Assessment podcast, entitled “Should Europe Defend Itself?”. Some doubt that Europe will ever be able to stand on its own without substantial support from the United States, but the ultimate unknown, they concluded, revolves around how much autonomy the United States is willing to grant to key NATO allies — and how much autonomy they will demand in exchange for greater burden sharing.