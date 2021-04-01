Home Issues Regions Search Menu
Global Strategy Initiative assistant director Jeffrey Cimmino argues the United States should integrate religious freedom as a foreign policy tool in the next National Security Strategy, citing its importance for well-functioning democracies and its possible uses in great-power competition with China.

The Biden administration would do well to also be mindful of the linkages between religious freedom and a well-functioning democracy, and thus its importance for revitalizing democracy which, in turn, will put the United States and its democratic partners in a stronger position to advance an open, rules-based international system.

Jeffrey Cimmino

Jeffrey Cimmino

Assistant Director

Global Strategy Initiative Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security

