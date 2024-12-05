On December 2, the final report of the Commission of Defense Innovation Adoption was referenced in a piece entitled “Speeding Up Digital Acquisition Dramatically At The US Navy” in Forbes. The article addresses developments in acquisition processes in the Navy, and in particular, the work of Navy PEO Digital to bring new pathways for disruptive technologies and companies.

The Commission on Defense Innovation Adoption, housed within Forward Defense, considered how “consider how DoD officials can recalibrate the department’s risk tolerance, realign relevant acquisition and budgetary processes, and make big bets on novel commercial and dual-use technologies critical for the future of US security and defense.” Its final report was released in January 2024.