March 12, 2026 • 2:09pm ET

Costa quoted in AFP article on US interceptor stocks in the conflict with Iran

By Atlantic Council

Original Source

On March 2, Forward Defense director Joe Costa was quoted in an AFP article on US air defense interceptor stocks. Costa cautioned that a sustained conflict with Iran could impact the availability of these capabilities for other global priorities.

