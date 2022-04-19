On April 19, 2022, Global China Hub nonresident senior fellow John K. Culver and CSIS China Power Project director Bonny Lin published an article in Foreign Policy, “China’s Taiwan Plans May Get Faster and Deadlier”.

In the article, Culver and Lin argue that it is possible that the Ukraine conflict “may introduce some near-term uncertainty and doubts into the PLA’s assessments of its military capabilities. However, in the long term, the PLA can learn from the Ukraine conflict and could adjust its military plans for Taiwan to be more lethal, faster, and more escalatory.”

Related Experts: John K. Culver