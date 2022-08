On August 4, 2022, Global China Hub senior fellow John K. Culver was featured on SupChina‘s Sinica Podcast, “Another Taiwan Straits Crisis? CIA veteran John Culver weighs in”.

“[Xi Jinping] has a lot on his plate and he didn’t need a crisis on the Taiwan Strait, but since we’ve decided to give him one, then he’s going to use it to his best advantage. And for most Chinese leaders, that means a complete inability to appear weak,” Culver says.

