On May 7th, 2023, Nonresident fellow Dakota Cary spoke to Bloomberg about Beijing’s recent efforts to curtail overseas firms’ access to Chinese data sources as tensions with Washington mount. “By taking crucial data off the table, public discourse on China will drift further from the truth. It’s a reckless move by China to limit access to the data,” said Cary. “The US-China relationship will be made worse by this decision.”

