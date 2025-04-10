On April 3, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Daryl G. Press was interviewed for an ABC News article entitled, “Satellite images show multiple US B-2 nuclear-capable bombers deployed to Indian Ocean.” In the article, Press was quoted as saying, “The movement of the aircraft to Diego Garcia definitely sends a signal to Iran about the extent to which they are in jeopardy, and the extent of seriousness the Trump administration feels with regard to its various demands.”

