Declaration of Principles profiled by RT

Russia Today covers the launch of the Declaration of Principles at the Munich Security Conference. The Declaration was put together by a bi-partisan task force led by former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and former US National Security Adviser Steve Hadley to provide a clear and compelling statement of values around which political leaders in democracies worldwide can coalesce to reaffirm their support for a rules-based order.

“Taking over the annual Munich security conference, the Atlantic Council has come out with a declaration of principles that seeks to legitimize the rogue behavior of the West after the Cold War as a ‘rules-based’ world order.”

Russia Today

