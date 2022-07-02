On July 2, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Nicholas Eftimiades was quoted on the use of front companies in the recruitment process of Chinese intelligence agencies in the Financial Times.
What is unique in China is the use of front companies that recruit students without their knowledge.
