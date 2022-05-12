On May 5, Forward Defense nonresident senior fellow Nicholas Eftimiades released his latest report titled “Small Satellites: The Implications for National Security.” Since then, Eftimiades’ report has been cited in a variety of news outlets including Defense Daily, SpaceNews, and Executive Gov. The articles highlight how the US government needs to adopt small satellites to maintain its space superiority over China and enhance its resiliency in space.

