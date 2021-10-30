On October 30, Forward Defense Nonresident Senior Fellow Nicholas Eftimiades was quoted in the Chinese language publication of Voice of America in an article about the FBI’s raid on the Chinese point-of-sale device company PAX Global Technology’s office in Florida. The FBI did not give a reason for the raid but it was likely due to the company’s suspected involvement in cyberattacks.

The United States must cooperate with allies to use all elements of political, information, and economic power to provide comprehensive countermeasures to curb criminal hacking activities in China and Russia.

