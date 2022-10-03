On September 27, Nicholas Eftimiades was quoted in a South China Morning Post article regarding the conviction of Ji Chaoqun, a US Army reservist, for acting as an “illegal Chinese agent.”
Ji’s case appears to fit a common ‘fish-at-the-bottom-of-the-ocean’ approach China uses in which it approaches ordinary nationals based in foreign countries and works with them for years as their career advances or is nudged in a promising direction by their spymasters
