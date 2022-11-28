Essay published in Aspen Romania Institute’s book

The Freedom and Prosperity team published the essay “Freedom and Prosperity in Eastern Europe” as part of the Aspen Romania Institute’s latest book, A World in Flux: Towards a New European Architecture. The book was published on occasion of the 2022 NATO Meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs, and will be used as a reference to inform top officials at the conference.

Seeking to examine the relationship between freedom and prosperity, the team analyzed the evolution of a select group of Eastern European countries starting in the early 1990s. The team found that the countries which had adopted more political, economic, and legal freedoms enjoy greater prosperity, while those that progressed less on the path of freedom are less prosperous.