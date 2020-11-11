On November 11, Barry Pavel, Matthew Kroenig, Clementine Starling, Leah Scheunemann, and Markus Garlauskas were mentioned in a USNI News article on a November 10 Atlantic Council panel that discussed the implications of Pentagon turnover, possible Biden cabinet picks, and the likelihood of closer cooperation with allies in a Biden presidency.

