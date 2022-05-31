On May 13, Scowcroft Center nonresident senior fellow Aleksandra Gadzala Tirziu published a piece in The New York Sun on the new term that has emerged in Ukrainian vernacular – “to do a Macron” – and the history and origins of Macron’s visions for Europe.
The term “macroner,” or “to do a Macron,” is gaining momentum in some European policy circles. Sometimes its use is tongue-in-cheek, other times less so. Yet as President Macron seeks to redefine Europe and seems willing to align with questionable characters, perhaps another definition should be advanced: “Macroner” – to work toward no good.