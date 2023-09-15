On September 15, Markus Garlauskas spoke on an episode of Brussels Sprouts, a transatlantic security-focused podcast. In this episode, titled “The New Authoritarian Axis: Russian Relations with North Korea and Iran,” Garlauskas discussed the recent Putin-Kim summit and the concerning implications of this developing relationship for containing North Korea’s WMD programs. He also addressed the larger strategic ramifications of this new axis, particularly the danger of underestimating the degree of cooperation and synergies between the authoritarian challengers to the international order.

