On August 26, Markus Garlauskas was quoted in Nikkei Asia for his statements during the 2023 USSTRATCOM Deterrence Symposium. He explained, “Despite the repeated signals from Russia that it may use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, the most likely place where a nuclear conflict could take place is the Korean Peninsula.” His comments in this piece have also been shared in US and international media outlets, including La Nouvelle Tribune, Benzinga, and Tai Sounds.

