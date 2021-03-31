Markus Garlauskas was quoted in a Reuters article published on March 30 that discussed North Korea’s potential to develop tactical nuclear weapons. On whether the latest short-range missiles tested by Pyongyang were capable of carrying nuclear weapons, Garlauskas said, “Even short-range North Korean ballistic missiles should be considered nuclear-capable, based on North Korea’s own words.”
