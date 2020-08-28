We have to remember that at the beginning of this year, the North Korean party newspaper said that Kim announced there was going to be a new strategic weapon unveiled, and that he was no longer bound by his pledges to refrain from ICBM and nuclear testing. And just because we haven’t seen either of those phenomena come to pass, either an ICBM or nuclear test or a new strategic weapon being unveiled, doesn’t mean that it isn’t really a serious plan of Kim Jong-un.