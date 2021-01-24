On January 24, Atlantic Council Board Director and former Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen James E. Cartwright, USMC (Ret.) was quoted in a New York Times article titled “How space became the next ‘great power’ contest between the US and China.” The article concludes that President Biden must view the Chinese anti-satellite threat in space as one of the most pressing national security issues of his administration. According to Gen Cartwright, the United States needs to focus on space by creating a constituency of space experts.

You have to have an organizational constituency … That’s starting to happen. You’ve got a new emphasis on space — on people who get up every day thinking about how to manage these threats.