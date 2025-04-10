On April 4, Forward Defense distinguished fellow Kevin P. Chilton was featured in an Air & Space Forces article by Greg Hadley entitled, “Space Superiority Takes Center Stage.” Gen. Chilton is cited arguing for more “openness, saying there cannot be deterrent value in having offensive capabilities in space if the Space Force isn’t allowed to talk about the topic.”
Forward Defense, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, generates ideas and connects stakeholders in the defense ecosystem to promote an enduring military advantage for the United States, its allies, and partners. Our work identifies the defense strategies, capabilities, and resources the United States needs to deter and, if necessary, prevail in future conflict.