GeoTech Director Dr. David Bray describes the “GeoTech Decade” ahead

Dr. David A. Bray, Inaugural Director of the GeoTech Center at the Atlantic Council was recently interviewed by Trond Arne Undheim (futurist, investor, and author) in his podcast, Futurized.

In this conversation, they talk about the Report of the Commission of Geopolitical Impacts of New Technologies and Data (GeoTech Commission) and the “Geo Tech Decade” it aims to help shape. The report, which will be released on May 26, provides an extensive set of recommendations for the United States and its like-minded allies to thrive in a decade defined by data and technology collaboration and competition. Mr. Undheim asks David the following questions and more: “What is the Geopolitics of Tech? Why is this report and Commission important? What does the report recommend and how is this different from other Commissions? How does the Commission hope to socialize and scale its recommendations into tangible actions? What has the process of writing it looked like? What are the main recommendations? What are the implications for the next decade?”

On May 26 2021, the Report of the Commission on the Geopolitical Impacts of New Technologies and Data will launch both its interactive report website and downloadable report.