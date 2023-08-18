Hide
Original Source

Staff

Kitsch Liao

Assistant Director

Global China Hub

China Security & Defense

On August 18, 2023, Assistant Director Kitsch Liao gave his thoughts to The Daily Beast on China’s newest construction project on Triton Island, in the disputed Paracel Islands, and what this construction means for security in the region.

Related Experts: Kitsch Liao

China Indo-Pacific Security & Defense