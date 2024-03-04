From February 21st to 27th, GCH Nonresident Fellow Dakota Cary was quoted 17 times on Chinese hacking campaigns. See below for a full list of his media appearances.
- AP News: “An online dump of Chinese hacking documents offers a rare window into pervasive state surveillance”
- Cyber Scoop: “Leaked documents show how firm supports Chinese hacking operations”
- BBC: “China tech firm claimed it could hack Foreign Office”
- Bloomberg: “Purported Leaks Show Global Reach of China-Sponsored Hacking”
- CNN: “US officials combing leaked documents from Chinese tech firm for clues about Chinese hacking campaigns”
- Dark Reading: “iSoon’s Secret APT Status Exposes China’s Foreign Hacking Machinations”
- Financial Times: “Leak shows China uses private company to hack citizens and foreign states”
- Krebs on Security: “New Leak Shows Business Side of China’s APT Menace”
- NBC News: “An online dump of Chinese hacking documents offers a rare window into pervasive state surveillance”
- Newsweek: “China’s Hacking and Spying Revealed in Bombshell Leak”
- NPR: “Leaked document trove shows a Chinese hacking scheme focused on harassing dissidents”
- SC Media: “US sounds cybersecurity alarm over water systems in latest wave of China-linked warnings”
- The Record: “Leaked documents open the lid on China’s commercial hacking industry”
- TechCrunch: “Spyware leak offers ‘first-of-its-kind’ look inside Chinese government hacking efforts”
- The United Arab Emirates Business Journal: “Insight into Chinese Cyber Espionage Revealed by Massive Spyware Leak”
- Infosecurity Magazine: “I-Soon GitHub Leak: What Cyber Experts Learned About Chinese Cyber Espionage”
- Global Village Space: “Inside Look at Chinese Government Hacking Efforts Revealed in Spyware Leak”