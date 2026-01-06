On January 6, Alexander B. Gray, a GeoStrategy Initiative nonresident senior fellow, was interviewed on RealClearPolitics podcast about the futures of Venezuela and Greenland. He explains that, due to historical precedent and divisions within opposition groups, Venezuela will likely require a transitional government before elections take place. He also argues that as the Arctic emerges as a key strategic region, closer collaboration with Greenland is essential to US security interests.
