On January 5, Alexander B. Gray, a GeoStrategy Initiative nonresident senior fellow, was interviewed on Times Radio about the Trump administration’s foreign policy. He explains that the Trump administration is prioritizing hemispheric defense, and, in the long term, deems European nations strong enough to confront a declining Russia.
The GeoStrategy Initiative, housed within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, leverages strategy development and long-range foresight to serve as the preeminent thought-leader and convener for policy-relevant analysis and solutions to understand a complex and unpredictable world. Through its work, the initiative strives to revitalize, adapt, and defend a rules-based international system in order to foster peace, prosperity, and freedom for decades to come.