On June 28, Kelly Grieco published an article in Defense News on the NATO summit in Madrid. She argued Biden should use the summit as a chance to wean European allies off American military might, so Washington can shift its attention and resources to the Indo-Pacific.

“NATO member countries ought to resist the temptation turn back the clock and pull the United States back in, settling on a larger US military presence on the continent as the easy answer. Instead, they should come to terms with the new reality: the United States cannot continue to underwrite European security if it is to meet the challenge posed by a rising China,” Grieco wrote.

