On February 7, Grieco featured on the Strategic Studies Institute’s Decisive Point podcast on low-altitude threats to US air superiority.

“First, manned aircraft are no longer essential for accessing or exploiting the airspace, or at least parts of the airspace. And second, increasingly, both nonstate actors and strategic competitors will use small unarmed systems–things like drones, low flying missiles, and loitering munitions to gain persistent access to the air littoral and then exploit it.”

