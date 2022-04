On March 25, Kelly Grieco appeared as a guest on the Airminded podcast to discuss the air war over Ukraine.

“I would not have predicted (the air war) would go this badly for the Russians, I don’t think anyone would have. This is almost on the order of 1940’s Battle of France: obviously the role is different, it’s the attacker that’s having the problems. But it’s a complete collapse in some ways, in terms of organization at all levels of war: strategic, operational, and tactical.”

More about our expert

Related Experts: Kelly Grieco