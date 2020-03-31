Atlantic Council Senior Fellow Steven Grundman recently joined an Aviation Week podcast to discuss “What COVID-19 Portends for Defense, Now and in the Future.” He argued that the current emergency appropriations will have a far greater impact on health institutions, such as the National Institutes of Health and the Department of Health and Human Services, than the Department of Defense, unless the Pentagon undertakes new missions in the wake of the virus.

