The market is not responding fast enough to the change in demand and the change in value that these products create.

On March 26, Atlantic Council Senior Fellow Steven Grundman was quoted in a Bloomberg article by Ben Brody entitled “Trump Shuns War Powers to Speed Virus Goods After Chamber Balks.” Grundman argues that the Defense Production Act would allow the administration to align industry priorities and send essential products where they are most needed to combat the COVID-19 virus.